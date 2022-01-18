iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $43,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

