iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $106.78

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $106.78 and last traded at $106.78, with a volume of 560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.82.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

