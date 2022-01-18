iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 849,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 7,232,650 shares.The stock last traded at $459.21 and had previously closed at $466.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $468.81 and its 200-day moving average is $453.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

