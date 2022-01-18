iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,588 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $340,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.14. 203,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,232,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $369.65 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.