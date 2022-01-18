iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.92. 143,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,970. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $96.96 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.