iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Position Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 11,297.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $108.08 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $105.39.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

