Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.40. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 1,049 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on ISDR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 111,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

