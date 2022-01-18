iStar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 15,407 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,646% compared to the average daily volume of 561 call options.

STAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

STAR traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. 447,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,940. iStar has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that iStar will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iStar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in iStar by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iStar by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of iStar by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of iStar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

