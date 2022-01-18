Italo Price Reaches $0.0004 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, Italo has traded down 0% against the dollar. Italo has a total market cap of $7,491.79 and approximately $105.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00059506 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00070180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.70 or 0.07560008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,836.33 or 0.99909287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.