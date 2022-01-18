ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.39

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 44027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.19.

The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

