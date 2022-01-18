Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.65

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.65 and last traded at $59.70, with a volume of 10019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.09.

Get Itron alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 995.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.