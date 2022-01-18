ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.63. ITV shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 6,700 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITVPF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

