Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IVPAF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

IVPAF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,850. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.