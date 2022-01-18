J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.62

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.62 and last traded at $144.45, with a volume of 4028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.15.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.91.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,494 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,026,000 after acquiring an additional 78,897 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

