Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

JKHY opened at $168.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

