Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $168.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

