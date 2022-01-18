Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Purchases 1,074 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $9.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,060. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $539.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $218.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.