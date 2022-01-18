Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Purchases 25,769 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $30,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 38,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.92. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $105.88 and a 12-month high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.