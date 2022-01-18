Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 27,951 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,951 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises 3.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Trade Desk stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 58,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 132.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,790 shares of company stock worth $31,125,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

