Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 416 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 4.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $6.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,250. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.50 and a 200-day moving average of $308.65. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

