Jade Currency (JADE) Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. Jade Currency has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $89,339.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jade Currency alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00059388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.00 or 0.07451886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,299.97 or 0.99941192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00067393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Jade Currency Coin Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jade Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jade Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jade Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jade Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jade Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.