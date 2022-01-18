Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS JAGGF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,291. Jaguar Mining has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $236.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.20.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0321 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

