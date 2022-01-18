JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman Sells 3,574 Shares

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $32,201.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,103. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. The company had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 372.6% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 44,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,509,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,805,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

