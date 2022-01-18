James D. Neff Sells 5,000 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HBNC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.26. 455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.21. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

