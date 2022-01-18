James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $682.57

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 682.57 ($9.31) and traded as low as GBX 420.50 ($5.74). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 447 ($6.10), with a volume of 99,596 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSJ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.69) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.69) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,375 ($18.76) to GBX 625 ($8.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Fisher and Sons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,177.50 ($16.07).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 360.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 682.57.
About James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ)
James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.
Further Reading: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.