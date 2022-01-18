James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $682.57

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 682.57 ($9.31) and traded as low as GBX 420.50 ($5.74). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 447 ($6.10), with a volume of 99,596 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSJ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.69) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.69) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,375 ($18.76) to GBX 625 ($8.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Fisher and Sons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,177.50 ($16.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 360.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 682.57.

In other James Fisher and Sons news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird acquired 23,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.54 ($136,442.27).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

