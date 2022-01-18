Jamie Christensen Sells 627 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Jamie Christensen sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $75,559.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jamie Christensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jamie Christensen sold 1,442 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.72, for a total value of $213,012.24.

On Monday, December 6th, Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $157,078.79.

Shares of MRTX traded down $8.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.98. The stock had a trading volume of 784,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,875. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.51 and its 200 day moving average is $155.57. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $225.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,876,000 after acquiring an additional 350,818 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after buying an additional 336,737 shares during the period.

MRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

