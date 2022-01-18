Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Shares Up 4%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$37.60 and last traded at C$37.41. 46,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 41,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JWEL. Scotiabank raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

About Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

