Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in December

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 570,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,293.7 days.
OTCMKTS:JPHLF remained flat at $$7.90 on Tuesday. Japan Post has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.
Japan Post Company Profile
