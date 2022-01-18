Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in December

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 570,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,293.7 days.

OTCMKTS:JPHLF remained flat at $$7.90 on Tuesday. Japan Post has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

