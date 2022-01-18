JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. 931,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.