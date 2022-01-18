JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 435.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.09) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.55) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.27) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 675 ($9.21).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 196 ($2.67) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 149.40 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 565.10.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.91), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($29,062,627.92).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

