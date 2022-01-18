Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Japan Tobacco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Japan Tobacco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of JAPAY opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Japan Tobacco has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

