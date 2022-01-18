Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SJM Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SJM in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SJM’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get SJM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SJMHF opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. SJM has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.