Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sands China Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sands China in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCHYY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

SCHYY stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. Sands China has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

