Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $13,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HSON stock traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. 10,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,836. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hudson Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hudson Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

