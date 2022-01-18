Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $14,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ HSON traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,836. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 million, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSON. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

