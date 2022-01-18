JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JFE in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year.

Get JFE alerts:

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter.

JFEEF opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. JFE has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.