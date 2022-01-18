Jigstack (STAK) Reaches Market Cap of $7.62 Million

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Jigstack has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Jigstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jigstack has a market cap of $7.62 million and $107,145.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NIX (NIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Jigstack Coin Profile

Jigstack (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,758,571,629 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

