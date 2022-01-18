John C. Pope Sells 195 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE WM traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.71 and a 200 day moving average of $155.74. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after buying an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

