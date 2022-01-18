John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.07

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.07 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.