Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Panmure Gordon

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by Panmure Gordon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from 2,510.00 to 2,320.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,063.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.57. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

