Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 110,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

NASDAQ JOUT traded down $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.82. 40,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.86. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $86.49 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average of $108.23.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $4,858,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 157.6% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

