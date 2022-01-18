JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Citigroup

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $188.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.15.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $157.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average is $160.84. The stock has a market cap of $466.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

