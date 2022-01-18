JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s 4th Largest Position

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $319,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,995,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $448.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.