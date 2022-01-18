JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.7% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 248,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,746,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,270,000 after acquiring an additional 598,824 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 162,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.73. The stock had a trading volume of 520,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,995,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $451.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

