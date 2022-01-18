Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after purchasing an additional 280,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $861,961,000 after purchasing an additional 667,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,978,000 after purchasing an additional 301,383 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $190,255,000 after purchasing an additional 379,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

