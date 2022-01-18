Kalmar Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $33,380.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00068463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.72 or 0.07463987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.59 or 0.99622855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00067152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,550 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

