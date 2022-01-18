Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Update

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCLI traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $421.08 million, a P/E ratio of -135.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Kansas City Life Insurance’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -337.50%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

