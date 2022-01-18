Karbo Hits One Day Volume of $498.00 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Karbo has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $498.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Karbo has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.32 or 0.00487161 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000546 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,326,121 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

