Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $33.29

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.29, but opened at $34.10. Karooooo shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.