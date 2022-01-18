Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $33.29

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.29, but opened at $34.10. Karooooo shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karooooo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

