Katalyo Price Reaches $0.0802 on Major Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $857,315.59 and $912.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.41 or 0.07458072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,222.81 or 0.99765379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

